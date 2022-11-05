Simonovic compiled 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 29 minutes in Friday's 115-110 win in Wisconsin.

While Simonovic had a solid offensive night for Windy City, he was also responsible for seven turnovers. The 23-year-old nearly averaged a double-double in the G League last season, scoring 17.0 points and hauling down 9.8 rebounds per game. He appeared in nine contests for Chicago last year and has already played one NBA game this season. It seems likely that he'll spend some of his time in each league this year.