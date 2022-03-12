Simonovic tallied 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 31 minutes Thursday in Windy City's loss to Grand Rapids.

Simonovic was unable to knock down any of his three attempts from beyond the arc, but he still managed an efficient overall shooting performance and finished third on the team with 14 points. The 22-year-old complemented his scoring with seven boards and four dimes, each of which ranked second on the team. Simonovic has been a steady presence for the G League squad this season, averaging 16.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 55.3 percent from the field over 20 regular-season contests.