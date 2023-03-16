Simonovic was recalled from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Thursday.
Simonovic spent nearly a month in the G League, where he saw plenty of playing time for Windy City. However, he's appeared in just three matchups with the parent club this year and has averaged 1.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Another massive performance•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Elite performance in narrow loss•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Strong all-around showing in win•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Heads back to G League•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Recalled by Chicago•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Hot from three in Monday's win•