Simonovic was recalled from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.

Simonovic spent the last two weeks in the G League but will rejoin the parent club ahead of a back-to-back before the All-Star break. He's appeared in just two NBA matchups this year and has averaged 1.5 minutes per game. However, Chicago will be without Derrick Jones (groin) and DeMar DeRozan (thigh) in the frontcourt Wednesday against Indiana, so it's possible Simonovic sees some playing time behind Patrick Williams.