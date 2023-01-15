Simonovic (illness) produced 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes in Saturday's 105-96 loss to the Charge.
Simonovic missed Wednesday's game with an illness but returned Saturday and started for Windy City. It was his second double-double in six regular-season games.
