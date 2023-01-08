Simonovic compiled 21 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes in Saturday's 109-108 loss to Lakeland.

Simonovic led the team in points and rebounds Saturday but fouled out halfway through the fourth quarter as Windy City blew a 15-point lead. He's made 59.1 percent of his shots through four regular-season games and is off to a great start offensively.