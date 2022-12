Simonovic produced 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes in Monday's 114-108 loss to the Charge.

Simonovic missed Saturday's game with an undisclosed illness but was healthy enough to return and start Monday. He came out firing and took eight shots in the first quarter, scoring seven of his 13 points.