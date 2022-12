Simonovic amassed 21 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes in Saturday's 129-118 win over Grand Rapids.

Simonovic produced his first 20-point game since Nov. 14, raising his season average to 14.4 points per contest. He ends the showcase portion of the G League season having made 53.0 percent of his shots and 33.3 percent of his three-point tries.