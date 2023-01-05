Simonovic posted 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes in Wednesday's 128-116 win over Fort Wayne.

Simonovic returned to the starting lineup after missing Saturday's game. He's shuttled between Windy City and Chicago throughout the basketball season and continues to be a strong performer for Windy City when with the team.