The Bulls assigned Simonovic to the Windy City Bulls of the G League on Thursday.
Simonovic has only played in one game this season, in which he failed to register a stat in two minutes of play. Simonovic's assignment is a good sign that Andre Drummond (shoulder) will return to the Bulls sooner rather than later.
