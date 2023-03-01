Simonovic tallied 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Windy City's 123-108 win over Westchester on Sunday.

The big man returned to Windy City on Feb. 22, and after mustering a six-point, 14-rebound effort in his first game the following day, Simonovic broke out with a much more productive performance. The 23-year-old has been quite the force on the glass with 8.9 rebounds per contest, and he's generally been a reliable source of scoring as well with 15.7 points per game on 53.6 percent shooting, including 42.6 percent from distance.