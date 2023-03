Simonovic provided 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds across 31 minutes in Windy City's 93-89 loss to Maine on Tuesday.

The big man had been reassigned to Windy City on Saturday and worked back in with nine- and 13-point tallies that were accompanied by 11 rebounds apiece in the previous two games. Simonovic has typically been a highly reliable source of scoring and rebounding at the G League level all season and should continue thriving during what's left of the campaign.