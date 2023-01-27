Simonovic will not take part in Saturday's game versus the Magic due to a right cervical strain.

Simonovic has spent a lot of time with the Bulls' G League affiliate, appearing in only two games for a total of three minutes for Chicago. After being sent back to the G League on Tuesday, it seems Simonic is back with the big club, likely to receive treatment from Chicago's doctors. It's unclear at this point how much time he will require to gain clearance for his return, but Simonic's absence shouldn't affect the Bulls/rotation.