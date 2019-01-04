Bulls' MarShon Brooks: Dealt to Chicago
Brooks and Wayne Selden were traded from the Grizzlies to the Bulls on Thursday in exchange for Justin Holiday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Chicago will also receive two second-round picks.
Brooks appears to have been on Memphis' trading block for quite some time, as he was nearly dealt to the Suns in mid-December before the deal fell through. He hasn't seen much playing time with the Grizzlies of late, appearing in just two of his team's previous seven contests. Brooks figures to serve as a role player with his new squad.
