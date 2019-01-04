Bulls' MarShon Brooks: Inactive Friday
Brooks (coach's decision) won't play Friday against the Pacers, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
There were rumors following Thursday night's trade that Brooks wouldn't take the court with his new team, although it remains to be seen whether the Bulls will trade him. Wayne Selden, who was also a part of the deal, is inactive as well Friday night.
