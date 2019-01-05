Brooks has not reported to the Bulls and will likely be moved, Mark Strotman of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Brooks was essentially a throw-in in the deal that sent Justin Holiday to Memphis, and he's yet to report to Chicago as of Saturday morning. Judging from this report, it doesn't sound as though the Bulls expect to keep Brooks around, and the two sides will work toward a resolution. That could mean finding another home for Brooks via trade, or simply waiving him.