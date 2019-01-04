Bulls' MarShon Brooks: Looking for new team
The Bulls intend to trade newly-acquired MarShon Brooks, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
Brooks and Wayne Selden were dealt to Chicago from the Grizzlies on Thursday, and it appears as though Brooks will not even play for his new team. The Bulls are currently seeking a new team for the Providence product.
