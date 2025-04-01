Buzelis had 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 145-117 loss to the Thunder.

Buzelis has adjusted well to life as a starter in the NBA, and he's been playing exceptionally well in recent weeks. He's been putting up solid numbers on offense and has scored in double digits in each of his last five outings, a stretch in which he's averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest. The four blocks were also a season-high mark for the rookie, who seems to be getting more comfortable on the defensive side of the ball, too.