Buzelis totaled 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 122-106 victory over the Raptors.

Zach LaVine's (personal) absence has opened up more usage on the Bulls over the past two games. Julian Phillips was also a DNP-Coach's Decision in this game, opening up some more time on the wing. Both factors have contributed to Buzelis scoring double-digit points in back-to-back games for just the second time in this rookie season, totaling 24 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in 48 minutes. Trade rumors about LaVine and veteran center Nikola Vucevic ahead of Thursday's trade deadline make Buzelis an interesting fantasy basketball stash option. Though the rookie hasn't had many standout performances, he's been steadily racking up minutes and showing off his athleticism. Maybe the most intriguing part of Buzelis profile at the moment is his defensive upside, as he's averaging 2.2 blocks and 0.6 steals per 36 minutes. He's combining that with 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 threes and 1.2 assists per 36.