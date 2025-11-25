Buzelis supplied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes during Monday's 143-130 loss to the Pelicans.

Buzelis was benched to start the second half with the Bulls rolling with Jalen Smith -- Patrick Williams was already starting in Nikola Vucevic's (knee) place. After a red-hot start to the campaign, Buzelis is suddenly stuck in a slump. Over his last five outings, the second-year forward has averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.2 blocks in 23.4 minutes per contest.