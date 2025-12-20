Buzelis closed Friday's 136-125 win over the Cavaliers with 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes.

It was the second-year forward's best scoring performance since Oct. 29, when he dropped a season-high 27 points on the Spurs. Buzelis has managed just 18 points combined in his prior two games and had gone six straight without reaching 20, averaging just 12.8 points, 4.5 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks during that rough patch.