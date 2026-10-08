Buzelis produced 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist over 26 minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over the Suns.

The third-year forward couldn't find his shot from beyond the arc, but Buzelis made up for it with a strong defensive effort. Buzelis took a big step forward in his second NBA campaign, nearly doubling his scoring average to 16.3 points and delivering 5.8 boards, 2.2 threes, 2.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.7 steals over 77 regular-season contests, and further improvement seems likely for the 21-year-old as the Chicago roster gets better around him.