Buzelis (leg) is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the 76ers.

Buzelis sustained a leg injury during the fourth quarter of the Bulls' 126-123 win over the Hawks on Tuesday, which prevented him from returning. The injury doesn't appear to be a long-term concern, and the second-year forward is on track to play Friday. Buzelis has averaged 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals over 27.9 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.