Buzelis chipped in 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 126-110 loss to the Bucks.

Buzelis reached the 20-point mark for the third time this season, and the second-year forward continues to show he has the ability to be one of the Bulls' go-to options on offense regularly. Buzelis has scored in double digits in six straight games, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game over that stretch.