Buzelis recorded 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and eight turnovers in 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 victory over the Heat.

Buzelis finished Saturday's game as the Bulls' second-leading scorer behind Ayo Dosunmu (29 points). However, the former also committed a season-high eight turnovers, due in part to his expanded role on offense in the absences of Josh Giddey (hamstring), Coby White (calf), Jalen Smith (calf) and Nikola Vucevic (rest). Buzelis' role in Sunday's rematch against Miami could shrink if any of his teammates that sat out of Saturday's contest are cleared to return.