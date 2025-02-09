Buzelis finished Saturday's 132-111 loss to the Warriors with 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.

After scoring in single digits in 23 straight games, Buzelis has reached the double-digit plateau in six straight games. During that stretch, the rookie has averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.7 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game while shooting 62.3 percent from the field. Buzelis has drawn back-to-back starts and played at least 29 minutes in three consecutive contests.