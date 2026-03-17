Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Delivers 29 points in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buzelis finished with 29 points (12-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 132-107 win over Memphis.
Buzelis continues to let it fly from beyond the arc and has now attempted double-digit triples in four straight matchups. He hasn't been particularly effective from deep during this stretch, but he has managed to drill five treys on two separate occasions. Buzelis also responded well after failing to record a defensive stat in his previous appearance by swatting three shots Monday, marking the second time he's done so through seven March showings.
More News
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Strikes for 22 in Thursday's loss•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Getting green light vs. LA•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Tabbed probable for Thursday•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Records first career 40-point game•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Available Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Likely to play Tuesday•