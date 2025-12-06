Buzelis closed Friday's 120-105 loss to the Pacers with 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes.

Buzelis got off to a hot start in this one, scoring 10 of Chicago's first 19 points, and he was all over the place on defense. This was the third double-double of Buzelis' career and his second this season. However, it wasn't all roses, as Buzelis also finished with a season-high six turnovers as the Bulls lost their sixth straight game.