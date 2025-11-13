Buzelis finished Wednesday's 124-113 loss to the Pistons with 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 34 minutes.

Not only was this Buzelis' first double-double of the season and just the second of his career, but he also set a new career-high in rebounding. Unfortunately, all was for naught, as the Bulls conceded a loss to a Pistons team that was missing four of their five regular starters. They'll look to get things back on track Sunday in Utah.