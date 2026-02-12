Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Drills trio of threes
Buzelis recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 loss to Boston.
Buzelis finished one point shy of tying the team high on the night and two rebounds shy of a double-double. He's also in a good rhythm with his shot after back-to-back games with three makes from behind the arc. Over his past five games, Buzelis is averaging 3.4 threes per game.
