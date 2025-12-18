Buzelis amassed nine points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 127-111 win over Cleveland.

Buzelis continues to play limited minutes despite starting, resulting in muted production over the past week. In three games during that time, he has averaged just 9.3 points and 1.0 blocks in 23.2 minutes per contest. As per usual, it appears the Bulls will once again strive for mediocrity by securing a play-in spot. Buzelis is someone fantasy managers will want to try and hold, although moving on from him might help you avoid some sleepless nights.