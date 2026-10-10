Buzelis exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's preseason game against the Grizzlies and will not return due to a right ankle injury, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports. He'll finish with six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one block in 12 minutes.

Buzelis appeared to twist his ankle earlier in the game but initially played through the injury. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's exhibition against Denver. With the 2024 first-rounder out for the remainder of the game, Dailyn Swain and Leonard Miller could see increased playing time.