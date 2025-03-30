Buzelis supplied 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 120-119 loss to the Mavericks.

Buzelis continues to find his footing, especially on the offensive end, scoring at least 28 points for the second time in the past four games. The 38 minutes marked a career-high, a good sign that the coaching staff finally has some level of confidence in him. Across seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes per contest.