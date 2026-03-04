Buzelis didn't return to Tuesday's game against San Antonio due to an ankle sprain, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports. He ended with 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes.

Buzelis went down near the end of the third quarter and wasn't able to return after being diagnosed with an ankle sprain. It remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to play Thursday in Phoenix, though he'll presumably be re-evaluated within the next day or so to determine his availability moving forward.