Buzelis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

With Lonzo Ball (knee) taking a seat Wednesday. Buzelis will draw his first career start with the Bulls. The rookie forward has averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 2.5 threes in 26.1 minutes over his last four games, and he's set for a boost in playing time against Minnesota.