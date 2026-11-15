Buzelis recorded 18 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 117-106 victory over Minnesota.

Buzelis bounced back from Friday's 11-point performance and came within a rebound of his first double-double of the season. The second-year forward has scored 29 points across Chicago's back-to-back victories while connecting on five three-pointers, a welcome development after entering Saturday averaging 13.3 points per game. His scoring has regressed from the 16.3 points he averaged last season, but his ability to contribute across the board, including some defensive stats here and there, provides additional fantasy value.