Buzelis registered 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 loss to Indiana.

Buzelis provided a balanced output in his 10th start of the season, continuing to build on a promising month of February. The rookie first-rounder remains a work in progress on both ends of the floor, but the 24-37 Bulls could be inclined to allow him to stick with the starting lineup going forward. As a member of Chicago's first unit, Buzelis has averaged 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers in 26.8 minutes but is shooting just 25.0 percent from deep.