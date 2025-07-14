Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buzelis (rest) will play in Monday's Summer League game against the Pacers, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
Buzelis sat out Saturday's game against the Kings, though he'll return for Monday's contest. He appeared in Friday's loss to Toronto, posting 17 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes.
