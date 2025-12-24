Buzelis went to the locker room during Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to an apparent leg injury, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The situation was a bit unclear, but Buzelis left the game limping and went straight to the locker room after appearing to step on Asa Newell's foot. However, he returned to the bench shortly after. If he doesn't get back into the game, Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams figure to see more minutes in the frontcourt.