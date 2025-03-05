Buzelis recorded 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 139-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 11th overall pick in the 2024 Draft has adapted well to his new starting role. Over 11 games since shifting into the starting five, Buzelis is averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.2 threes and 0.8 blocks in 27.2 minutes a contest, and the 20-year-old has plenty of room for growth in his production and skills -- he's shooting just 44.3 percent from the floor and 23.6 percent from three-point range during that stretch.