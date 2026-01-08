Buzelis closed Wednesday's 108-93 loss to Detroit with 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 33 minutes.

The second-year forward shook off an illness to score at least 20 points for the third time in the last four games, while the four rejections were a season high. Buzelis has been on a roll the last few weeks, and over the last 11 games he's averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 boards, 2.7 threes, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks.