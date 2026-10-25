Buzelis logged 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 loss to Washington.

The third-year forward played second fiddle on offense to Caleb Wilson, who erupted for a game-high 30 points, but the 21 points were still Buzelis's best showing yet on the young season as he sank his first three-pointers of 2026-27. Through three games, Buzelis is averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 boards, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks, and his scoring should pick up once his 13.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc normalizes.