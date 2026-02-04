Buzelis ended with 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and five blocks across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to Milwaukee.

The second-year forward led the Bulls in scoring as he reached 20 points for the third time in the last five games. With Chicago beginning a rebuild Tuesday by shipping Nikola Vucevic to Boston, Buzelis should become even more a focal point of the offense. He's drained multiple three-pointers in 10 of the last 11 games, averaging 15.5 points, 5.6 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.