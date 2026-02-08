Buzelis contributed 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 136-120 loss to the Nuggets.

Buzelis led the Bulls in scoring Saturday, posting his 15th 20-plus point game of the season and fourth in his last seven outings. With Nikola Vucevic and Coby White (calf) traded to the Celtics and Hornets, respectively, Buzelis has had the opportunity to step into a larger role offensively for the rest of the season, and even more so in the absence of Josh Giddey (hamstring). Buzelis has averaged 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.7 threes and 2.0 blocks over his last three appearances.