Buzelis logged 27 points (11-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 victory over the Kings.

Buzelis finished with the third highest scoring total of his career in Chicago's fourth straight win. He was dialed in from beyond the arc, easily marking his best shooting performance of the young season. The second-year lottery pick showed why he could be poised for a breakout year.