default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Buzelis (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Buzelis is listed on the injury report with a right ankle sprain that forced him to miss Thursday's contest against the Suns, though he returned Sunday against the Kings. Carrying a probable tag, the 21-year-old will likely be available Tuesday. Over his past 10 games, the forward is averaging 17.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks in 29.3 minutes per contest.

More News