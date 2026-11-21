Buzelis notched nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 98-94 loss to the Wizards.

Buzelis struggled to find an offensive rhythm, making just one of five attempts from beyond the arc and failing to score in double digits for the first time since Nov. 2. Although Buzelis has shown considerable upside as a scorer, three-point shooter, and shot-blocker, this was a step in the wrong direction. The combination of inconsistent minutes and fluctuating production make him a volatile fantasy option. Buzelis is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 blocks per game in November.