Buzelis racked up 17 points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 13-16 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 135-92 loss to Toronto.

The Bulls shot only 31.8 percent from the field (including 4-for-36 from three-point range) during Wednesday's regular-season opener. Buzelis ended up leading the Bulls in scoring thanks to a career-high 13 made free throws in the loss. Chicago has a young core of Buzelis, Josh Giddey and rookie fourth-overall pick Caleb Wilson, so it might take a few games for the team to mesh together. Chicago will stay on the road for its next game against Milwaukee on Friday.