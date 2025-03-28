Buzelis ended Thursday's 119-117 win over the Lakers with 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes.

The rookie first-rounder's playing time has fluctuated, especially now with Patrick Williams back in the mix, but Buzelis has maintained a steady role as a starter following the Zach LaVine trade. Over 13 contests in March, Buzelis has averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers in 25.3 minutes. The 20-year-old remains a work in progress offensively, but he's flashed as a rim protector and figures to continue to start for the Bulls.