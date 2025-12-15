Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Modest performance in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buzelis had nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Pelicans.
It was a fairly quiet showing for the second-year forward, but he's performed well overall so far this season and is locked into a starting role at power forward. Buzelis has averaged 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals per contest in his last 15 games, chipping in across the board for the Bulls.
More News
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Scores 16 points with four stocks•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Nets 21 points with five stocks•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Another quiet outing•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Available Saturday•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Questionable to play Saturday•