Buzelis had nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Pelicans.

It was a fairly quiet showing for the second-year forward, but he's performed well overall so far this season and is locked into a starting role at power forward. Buzelis has averaged 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals per contest in his last 15 games, chipping in across the board for the Bulls.